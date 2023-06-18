Josh's Monday Forecast: More sunshine, more warmth, and still smoke aloft creating a hazy sky at times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canadian wildfires are still burning, and thus, given the upper level wind pattern, at times, Western NY will be susceptible to seeing some of that smoke drift into our sky. This may at times make the air quality unhealthy for certain sensitive groups. That said, all indications, at this time, suggest that the smoke will not be as thick as it was a couple of weeks back. We'll be keeping an eye on active wildfires and new wildfires that crop up in Canada through the week. Otherwise expect a week of sunshine and summer warmth. Speaking of summer warmth, the official arrival of astronomical summer is on Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., as the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. Wednesday will certainly feel, look, and ACT the part! Although the weather will be quite conducive to all summertime activities this week (minus air quality issues), we desperately need rain. The next chance for even a few scattered showers probably won't arrive until Saturday at the earliest, so keep that watering equipment ready to go!

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 83

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 85

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 85