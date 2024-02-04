Josh's Monday Forecast: Early clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We continue to enjoy some fine weather by early February standards. Buffalo saw a top temperature of 42 degrees on Sunday, nearly 10 degrees above the average. Temperatures will continue their noticeable rebound through the new week ahead. In fact, we have a shot at 50 degrees by Thursday! While this is not a record, it is is some 20 degrees above the average. Rain showers return by Friday. Not a flake of snow is expected for many days to come.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mixed clouds & sun. lower 40s