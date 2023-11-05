Josh's Monday Forecast: Clouds will be on the increase with showers and a stiff breeze in the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure moves to our east on Monday allowing for a warm front to make its approach from the west. That front will be the trigger for a few showers by later Monday afternoon into the evening. It will also turn a touch milder with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees for highs. In addition to the showers, expect a stiff south and southwesterly breeze to develop in the afternoon, with some wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. A cold front then makes its approach with another round of showers Tuesday. Expect high temperatures to drop again. We'll be near 50 on Tuesday but back into the 40s by Wednesday. Additional weak disturbances tracking just to our south will mean a few more scattered showers later into the week with top temperatures, again, headed into the 40s. There are growing signs of milder air for the middle of the month. We'll keep you posted!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Increasing clouds. Seasonably chilly, mid 30s to near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, mid 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Areas of rain, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, low 50s.