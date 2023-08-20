Josh's Monday Forecast: A seasonable & reasonable start to the week with clouds giving way to afternoon sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our weekend finished on a fine note and a warmer note with temperatures away from Lake Erie climbing well into the 80s, making for a nice summer feel despite a bit of a "stick factor". A weakening cold front will make its approach tonight with increasing clouds. It will be mild tonight with temperatures only dropping back into the middle 60s. Monday starts with clouds and ends with some sun, as a drier breeze blows from the north behind that cold front. It will stay comfortable through mid-week. Later into the week humidity levels will start to climb, as will temperatures, and as an area of Low pressure approaches from the west, the chances for showers, and even a few thundery downpours grows. Behind that system, it cools down considerably for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday struggling to get beyond 70 degrees.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. upper 50s to near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mixed sun and clouds. Upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Some sun, muggy. A pop-up shower. 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers & t-storms. Muggy. 80.

