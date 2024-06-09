Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Monday Forecast: A dry, but cloudy and unseasonably cool start to the week awaits

Temperatures in many spots will not climb beyond the middle 50s for highs making it feel more like October than June
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 09, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The line of showers and thunderstorms that rumbled on through Western New York Sunday evening didn't last long. They do, however, represent a catalyst for change for the cooler. Look for a mostly cloudy sky to kick things off on Monday morning. It will almost feel like October with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 40s in some spots. By afternoon, highs will only be in the upper 50s with clouds stubbornly in place. The sky should clear a bit into Tuesday morning setting the stage for parts of the Southern Tier to start the morning in the upper 30s. It will be brighter and milder though for later Tuesday afternoon, but still cool for June with temperatures back into the upper 60s. Expect continued warming through the end of the week with highs back near 80 by Thursday.

SUNDAY
OVERNIGHT: Partial clearing, cool, 50 (40s S. Tier)

MONDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, cool, 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, cool, upper 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, cool, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny, upper 60s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, cool, 50
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, milder, mid 70s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, milder, 60
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers & a t-storm, 80

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App