Josh's Monday Forecast: A dry, but cloudy and unseasonably cool start to the week awaits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The line of showers and thunderstorms that rumbled on through Western New York Sunday evening didn't last long. They do, however, represent a catalyst for change for the cooler. Look for a mostly cloudy sky to kick things off on Monday morning. It will almost feel like October with temperatures in the morning starting out in the 40s in some spots. By afternoon, highs will only be in the upper 50s with clouds stubbornly in place. The sky should clear a bit into Tuesday morning setting the stage for parts of the Southern Tier to start the morning in the upper 30s. It will be brighter and milder though for later Tuesday afternoon, but still cool for June with temperatures back into the upper 60s. Expect continued warming through the end of the week with highs back near 80 by Thursday.

SUNDAY

OVERNIGHT: Partial clearing, cool, 50 (40s S. Tier)

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, cool, 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, cool, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, cool, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny, upper 60s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, cool, 50

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, milder, mid 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, milder, 60

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers & a t-storm, 80

