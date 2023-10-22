Josh's Monday Forecast: A bright, sunny, beautiful start to the work week, but frosty in spots to start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our cloud-filled Saturday gave way to some glorious sunshine by afternoon across Western New York late Sunday. Thanks to a clearing sky, diminishing winds, and dry air, temperatures will take a tumble tonight dropping deep down into the 30s, especially over parts of the Southern Tier. Expect Jack Frost to pay a visit to many parts of the western and central Southern Tier Monday morning. If you're closer to a lake, the warmth of its water will preclude a frost. Monday offers up a good supply of sunshine with a crisp, cool, air mass in place. Temperatures will be into the 50s: perfectly invigorating for all kinds of outdoor activities. Warmer air works its way back into Western New York for the middle of the week, so much so, that we have a shot at 70 degrees in many spots Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Cooler air along and a few showers can be expected heading into next weekend. Enjoy the warmth while we have it, as there are growing signs of much cooler weather returning heading into the first part of November.

TONIGHT:

Continued clearing, chilly. Frosty away from the lakes. low and mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s. Patchy frost

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds. lower 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Mild. 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.