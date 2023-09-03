Josh's Labor Day Forecast: A very summery unofficial end to summer with no shortage of sunshine and heat

HEAT ADVISORIES FOR NIAGARA AND ORLEANS COUNTIES FROM NOON MONDAY THROUGH 7 PM IN THE EVENING

The heat is on for Western NY in the coming days. At times it will feel like it's in the mid 90s especially north and east of Buffalo away from the influence of the relatively cooler waters of Lake Erie. Take it slow and easy, drink plenty of water, and find some air conditioning over the next few days. There's a chance that we may see a near record setting high temperature on Tuesday. The heat persists, along with the humidity, into Wednesday. A cold front will slowly move through the area during the end of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures come back to levels more typical of September by next weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. lower 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, hot. upper 80s-90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, muggy. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms. 80.

