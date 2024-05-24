Josh's Holiday Weekend Forecast: Remaining warm with a few drops to dodge and plenty of dry time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hit or Miss showers and thundershowers develop by Saturday afternoon into the early evening with plenty of dry time mixed in.

The Storm Prediction Center has included all of WNY in a Marginal risk for isolated damaging wind gusts, hail . Turning more humid with highs near 80. Sunshine returns Sunday with pleasant highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and t-storms develop on Memorial Day with some dry time mixed in and highs in the mid to upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.