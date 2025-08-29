Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Holiday Weekend Forecast: No shortage of sun with day-to-day warming

Temperatures will likely not be out of the 60s on Saturday, but will return to normal levels by Labor Day itself
7 Weather 5pm update, Friday, August 29, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cool feel of Fall is with us from hilltop to lakeshore as we go into the start of the weekend. If you're heading to the water for some boating, conditions will be a lot calmer than what they were on Friday. The calmest and the mildest of the three weekend days will be on Labor Day itself.

That being said, nights will be quite cool, especially into the western and central Southern Tier, where overnight lows into each morning will likely be down into the 40s. Temperatures will make strong recoveries though each and every day with an abundance of sunshine. Expect day-to-day warming all the way into the middle of the week.

What follows is another big cool down, but also another chance for some sorely needed showers.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear, patchy fog, 50 (lower 40s S. Tier)
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70

SUNDAY
MORNING: Clear, calm, near 50 (40s S. Tier)
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 70s

LABOR DAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s

