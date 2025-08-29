Josh's Holiday Weekend Forecast: No shortage of sun with day-to-day warming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cool feel of Fall is with us from hilltop to lakeshore as we go into the start of the weekend. If you're heading to the water for some boating, conditions will be a lot calmer than what they were on Friday. The calmest and the mildest of the three weekend days will be on Labor Day itself.

That being said, nights will be quite cool, especially into the western and central Southern Tier, where overnight lows into each morning will likely be down into the 40s. Temperatures will make strong recoveries though each and every day with an abundance of sunshine. Expect day-to-day warming all the way into the middle of the week.

What follows is another big cool down, but also another chance for some sorely needed showers.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear, patchy fog, 50 (lower 40s S. Tier)

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear, calm, near 50 (40s S. Tier)

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 70s

LABOR DAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s