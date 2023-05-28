Josh's Holiday Weekend Forecast: Memorial Day will look and feel the part of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An expansive area of High pressure that refuses to budge over the Great Lakes and Northeast guarantees that we will enjoy some of the nicest weather imaginable for this time of year. Sunday's high in Buffalo was 81 degrees, making it the first 80 degree day we've seen in the month of May and since April 16th. (We did manage to record three 80 degree days in April). Expect the sunshine and the warmth to continue throughout the week. In fact we will see a substantial warm up mid week with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. The humidity levels will also start to climb just a bit mid-week. That, in conjunction, with a rise in temperature, will have many thinking about putting the air conditioners on! Rainfall will be at a premium, if not a precious commodity, with not a DROP of rain in sight through at least Thursday of next week.

You may very well be tempted to hit the beach with this summery stretch coming up. Lake Erie is 51 degrees which is 1 degree below normal. If you're on the water this weekend be safe as water temperatures near 50 degrees could cause "cold shock". Best to stay BY the water, and avoid being IN the water.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mainly starlit, pleasantly mild. 60s. Overnight lows: mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. lower 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Ample sun. A bit toasty!, lower and mid 80s.