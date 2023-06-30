Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Friday Forecast: The heat and humidity build today while the wildfire smoke lingers

Air quality alerts remain in effect for all of Western New York through Midnight tonight
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 05:53:58-04

AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR ALL OF WESTERN NEW YORK THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce their exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or keeping outdoor activities limited. Consider moving physical activities indoors. For everyone else, reduce your exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Hazy conditions will linger Friday with building heat and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible throughout the holiday weekend, which will remain warm and muggy, but at this point, there are no washouts in the works.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Isolated Shower. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, isolated shower/t-storm. lower 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lower 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. 70.
AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun. Muggy. Lower 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Spot shower or t-storm. Muggy. Mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App