Josh's Friday Forecast: The cool feel of fall returns to Western New York today along with sorely needed rain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the recent spell of summer air, as it's "gone with the wind" heading into the weekend. We transition into a fall air mass today with showers for the morning. There will be some breaks of sun into the afternoon as somewhat drier air moves in behind our cold front. Expect temperatures to hold steady in the 60s. Sharply cooler air and gusty winds arrive Saturday and Sunday with measurable rain and lake enhanced rain and highs in the 50s. In fact, some spots on Sunday may never get out of the 40s for highs.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, gusty winds , near 50.