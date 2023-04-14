Josh's Friday Forecast: Sunshine, and near record high temperatures for all of Western NY today

Air Quality Alert in effect from 11 am to 11 pm Friday. Ground level ozone will be high. Those who have asthma or heart conditions are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

High pressure will keep WNY dry through today. Clear skies tonight, staying breezy with temps dropping in the 50s. Expect lighter winds today with plenty of sun and temps rising into the upper 70s to near 80. The record is 83 set in 1883. There will be some isolated showers on Saturday afternoon but the next chance of widespread rain comes on Sunday with the chance of thunderstorms. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollen levels are running high. We may get some allergy relief over the weekend with rain arriving.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid-upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. 50s

AFTERNOON: Few T-Storms. upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 50

AFTERNOON: Cool. Showers. Mid 50s.