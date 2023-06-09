Josh's Friday Forecast: Sorely needed showers ahead, air quality alerts through tonight

Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Western New York through midnight Friday night

The smoke will gradually thin out today with improving conditions on Saturday. Temperatures Friday remain cooler than average in the low-mid 60s with rain showers, becoming much more scattered in the afternoon and tapering off into the evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Saturday is more seasonable with highs in the 70s and by Sunday we briefly top out near 80 to finish the weekend. More substantial and needed rain is on the way Sunday night and Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers. 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Near 70.

