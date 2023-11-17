Watch Now
Josh's Friday Forecast: Breezy and mild with rain by mid-morning, sharply cooler this weekend

The rain should wind down by this evening. Expect a seasonable chill for the weekend. Watching the potential for significant lake effect snow for the holiday.
Posted at 5:21 AM, Nov 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an early dry start to Friday along with mild temperatures in the 50s and breezy southerly winds, the afternoon will feature much different conditions. Rain is likely late Friday morning through early Friday evening with strong wind gusts to 40mph. Temperatures tumble for the evening, falling into the 40s and even the 30s overnight. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, late morning showers mid 50s, breezy.
AFTERNOON: Rain, gusty winds temperatures fall, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

