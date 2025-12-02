Josh's Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory for all of Western New York Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Tuesday for all of Western New York. For Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties, 3 to 6" of snow expected. For Northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties, 2 to 4" of snow expected.

A general light to moderate snow for all of WNY will arrive overnight with 1 to 3" of snow by Tuesday morning.

The snow will taper off later on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Wednesday will be calm with highs in the low 30s. The next cold front moves through the area on Thursday with a general snow likely. It will be very cold Thursday with highs in the 20s and overnight lows near 10 degrees. Cold temperatures and snow showers stay in the forecast through the weekend.

MONDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s..

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.