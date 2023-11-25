Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Winter Storm Watches for parts of Western New York Sunday night into Tuesday night

Areas of heavy lake effect snow are possible for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 16:46:30-05

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WYOMING, CHAUTAUQUA, CATTARAUGUS, SOUTHERN ERIE COUNTIES LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT**

Clouds will be on the increase during the day on Sunday as Low pressure tracks closer to Western New York to our west. Expect showers by the afternoon. Colder air returns Monday. The return of that cold air means narrow bands of heavy lake effect snow forming on a stiff west-southesterly wind. Right now it looks like Ski Country will take the "lion's share" of the lake effect. Several inches of lake snow are possible Monday into late Tuesday night in the most persistent bands.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Showers of rain & wet snow, mid 30s

