Josh's Forecast: Winter hangs on this weekend, but flakes will be limited at best

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll still have a chill in the air this weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Waking up on Saturday, don't be shocked if there's a dusting of snow on the ground courtesy of a disturbance tracking to our south. A front approaching from the northwest on Sunday morning could also serve as a trigger for a few flurries.

Next week offers up a real taste of Spring. Temperatures could easily flirt with 60 for the first time in a long while by Tuesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers , mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.