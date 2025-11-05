Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Josh's Forecast: Winds whip through Western New York this afternoon and evening

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the region through early Thursday morning
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Wind Advisory for all of WNY from 1pm today through 1am Thursday. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour this afternoon.

Clouds will increase with rain showers and strong winds developing this afternoon. Rain showers overnight will mix with a few wet flakes over the Southern Tier.

Dry weather returns Thursday afternoon with rain and strong winds returning on Friday. It will be much cooler Sunday with rain mixing with snow, and it will be cold enough for snow on Monday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, mid 50s.

