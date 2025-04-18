Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Winds of warmth, plenty of clouds, and a few showers for today

Temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees away from Lake Erie. The time frame to watch for a few showers or even a thunderstorm would be in the afternoon.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase ahead of the next front which will approach Friday. Out ahead of the front, the breeze will be out of the south, allowing Western New York to warm up nicely. Temperatures will be back into the 60s and may even get up to 70. Showers of rain return, although very scattered and brief for the day, and there's a chance for a passing thunderstorm in the afternoon, especially near Lake Ontario.

The weekend starts wet with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures near 60. Looks drier and cooler for the Easter Bunny with temperatures in the lower 50s. An early look at Dyngus day shows scattered showers with temperatures into the 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, milder, upper 60s, few showers

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 60
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a couple of showers, low 60s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 40s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s
AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy, milder, upper 60s

