Josh's Forecast: Winds of warmth, plenty of clouds, and a few showers for today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase ahead of the next front which will approach Friday. Out ahead of the front, the breeze will be out of the south, allowing Western New York to warm up nicely. Temperatures will be back into the 60s and may even get up to 70. Showers of rain return, although very scattered and brief for the day, and there's a chance for a passing thunderstorm in the afternoon, especially near Lake Ontario.

The weekend starts wet with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures near 60. Looks drier and cooler for the Easter Bunny with temperatures in the lower 50s. An early look at Dyngus day shows scattered showers with temperatures into the 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, milder, upper 60s, few showers

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a couple of showers, low 60s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy, milder, upper 60s

