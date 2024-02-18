Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Winds gradually diminish, and the lake flakes fade

Partial clearing will allow temperatures to tumble tonight, dropping into the teens in most spots
WKBW
Posted at 6:12 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 18:12:55-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure building in from the west will set the stage for milder weather over the next few days. No big storms in sight, no arctic outbreaks in sight. The next weather maker making its approach will bring just a few rain showers. That won't be until sometime Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 20
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 30

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper teens
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 40

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s
AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds, mild, near 50

