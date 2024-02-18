Josh's Forecast: Winds gradually diminish, and the lake flakes fade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure building in from the west will set the stage for milder weather over the next few days. No big storms in sight, no arctic outbreaks in sight. The next weather maker making its approach will bring just a few rain showers. That won't be until sometime Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 20

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 30

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper teens

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds, mild, near 50