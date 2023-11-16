Josh's Forecast: Winds diminish with a clearing sky tonight, more sun and mild air Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fair skies tonight, not as cold with lows near 40. Warm weather continues tomorrow with plenty of sun, lighter winds and highs in the low 60s. Expect upper 50s on Friday with rain arriving mid morning and becoming soaking at times into the afternoon. It will be much cooler this weekend with highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Fair skies, not as cold. Near 40

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers approach, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.