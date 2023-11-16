Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Winds diminish with a clearing sky tonight, more sun and mild air Thursday

Temperatures will only drop to near 40 for an overnight low tonight. Tomorrow will be a delight for mid-November with highs near 60 degrees
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 20:34:40-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fair skies tonight, not as cold with lows near 40. Warm weather continues tomorrow with plenty of sun, lighter winds and highs in the low 60s. Expect upper 50s on Friday with rain arriving mid morning and becoming soaking at times into the afternoon. It will be much cooler this weekend with highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING: Fair skies, not as cold. Near 40

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers approach, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App