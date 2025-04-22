Josh's Forecast: Winds diminish tonight, warming up away from the lakes with ample sun on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Low pressure departs to our north and High pressure builds into Western New York, the stage is set for less wind, a clearing sky, and dropping temperatures. Expect a seasonably chilly, but dry start to your Wednesday, with lows in the mid 30s.

With less wind on Wednesday, lake breezes will setup, which is hardly uncommon for our part of the world in spring. As the wind turns onshore in the afternoon, temperatures will be held "in-check", thanks to water temperatures in the lower 40s. Do expect an ample amount of sun though during the day and highs into the mid 60s away from the water by mid-afternoon.

It warms up nicely Thursday and Friday, ahead of a stronger area of Low pressure that carves a path to our west. 75 is within reach for some by Thursday!

It will cool down over the weekend with showers returning by Friday night.

TUESDAY

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear, less wind, cool, upper 30s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.