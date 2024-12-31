Josh's Forecast: "Whiplash weather" going into 2025, with some shoveling, and a whole lot of shivering

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a calm beginning to the end of the year with relaxed winds and cloudy skies. Temperatures rise about 10 degrees above normal Tuesday afternoon into the mid-40s before rain arrives. Scattered rain showers will be around New Year's Eve evening, including the ball drop. Temperatures begin to plummet towards Wednesday morning with rain/snow showers switching to all snow later in the day. Higher elevations south and east of Buffalo will begin to deal with accumulating snow, likely in the 4-8" range by Thursday morning. Sharply colder air arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend with lake effect snow showers varying in intensity and location through this period.

WINTER STORM WATCH for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties from Wednesday morning through Sunday afternoon for potentially heavy lake effect snow.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow shower. Upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Continued Cold. Mid 20s.