BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plan on a soaking rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts could be on the order of an inch by Thursday. Marginally cooler air returns for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 40