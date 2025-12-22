Josh's Forecast: Wet snow develops late tonight and lasts into Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some wintry weather is waiting in the wings, as an area of Low pressure approaches from the west. Wet snow develops into tonight. There could be 1-2" of slushy snow by Tuesday morning before a change to rain. Snow holds on the longest for areas to the east near Batavia Tuesday morning with only minor accumulations 1-2". Spotty rain showers Tuesday afternoon as temperatures near 40 with a bit of a breeze. Another quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have scattered rain showers to pass by as a Low pressure system moves through.

MONDAY

EVENING: Light wet snow develops, mid 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow. Low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Few sprinkles. Mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.