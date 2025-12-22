Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Wet snow develops late tonight and lasts into Tuesday morning

Snowfall accumulations will be minor, on the order of a coating to an inch or two
7 Weather 5pm update, Monday, December 22, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some wintry weather is waiting in the wings, as an area of Low pressure approaches from the west. Wet snow develops into tonight. There could be 1-2" of slushy snow by Tuesday morning before a change to rain. Snow holds on the longest for areas to the east near Batavia Tuesday morning with only minor accumulations 1-2". Spotty rain showers Tuesday afternoon as temperatures near 40 with a bit of a breeze. Another quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have scattered rain showers to pass by as a Low pressure system moves through.

MONDAY
EVENING: Light wet snow develops, mid 30s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain/snow. Low 30s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Few sprinkles. Mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.

