Josh's Forecast: Wet snow arrives later today

Winter Weather Advisories for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Saturday
Expect light snow to develop this afternoon. Accumulations in Buffalo will be light, as the wet snow will change to a bit of a wintry mix. There will be more in the way of snow east of Buffalo into Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Saturday will be quiet. The next weather system arrives on Sunday, which will be more wet than wintry.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, 20s
AFTERNOON: Light wet snow, 30
SATURDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 30
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 30
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s