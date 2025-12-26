Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Wet snow arrives later today

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through early Saturday
7 Weather 5am update, Friday, December 26, 2025
Winter Weather Advisories for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Saturday

Expect light snow to develop this afternoon. Accumulations in Buffalo will be light, as the wet snow will change to a bit of a wintry mix. There will be more in the way of snow east of Buffalo into Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Saturday will be quiet. The next weather system arrives on Sunday, which will be more wet than wintry.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, 20s
AFTERNOON: Light wet snow, 30

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 30

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 30
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s

