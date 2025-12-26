Josh's Forecast: Wet snow arrives later today

Winter Weather Advisories for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Saturday

Expect light snow to develop this afternoon. Accumulations in Buffalo will be light, as the wet snow will change to a bit of a wintry mix. There will be more in the way of snow east of Buffalo into Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Saturday will be quiet. The next weather system arrives on Sunday, which will be more wet than wintry.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, 20s

AFTERNOON: Light wet snow, 30

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 30

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 30

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s