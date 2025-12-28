Josh's Forecast: Wet on Sunday, a wintry mix with strong wind on Monday

FLOOD WATCH for most of Western New York Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

HIGH WIND WATCH from late Sunday night into Monday night for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties, for potential wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph, especially along the Chautauqua ridge.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH in effect from late Sunday night into Monday night for the Lake Erie shore of Erie and Chautauqua counties.

A rather active weather pattern is shaping up heading into the new week. One area of Low pressure will track towards Western New York on Sunday. The path that it carves means more of a wet scenario than a wintry one. The cold front that accompanies it will not only cause a wild temperature fluctuation, but also some strong winds on Monday. Gusts may reach 60 to 65 mph.

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain, lower 40s

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain & snow, 40s

AFTERNOON: Windy, snow, mid 40s and falling