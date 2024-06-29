Josh's Forecast: We are almost done with the drenching downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and a couple of leftover thundery downpours are possible early Sunday, otherwise, we are pretty much out of the wet woods, drying out nicely later in the day and at night on Sunday. The new week starts out on a beautiful note with a good supply of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The heat gets turned up for the middle of the week leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, a rogue shower/t-storm, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80