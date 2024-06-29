Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: We are almost done with the drenching downpours

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into Sunday morning, otherwise the trend is a drier one for later Sunday
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jun 29, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and a couple of leftover thundery downpours are possible early Sunday, otherwise, we are pretty much out of the wet woods, drying out nicely later in the day and at night on Sunday. The new week starts out on a beautiful note with a good supply of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The heat gets turned up for the middle of the week leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, a rogue shower/t-storm, lower 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80

