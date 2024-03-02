Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Warming up this weekend with a few showers Saturday, dry Sunday

Expect record shattering high temperatures near 70 degrees heading into Monday
Posted at 8:21 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 20:21:04-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — rain showers move in Saturday morning. Scattered showers come to an end with mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with highs remaining near 50. Temperatures will be on an upswing with clouds decreasing on Sunday with record warmth possible into early next week.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Record high temps. low 70s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

