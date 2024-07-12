Josh's Forecast: Warming up, but staying sticky, with an ample amount of sunshine after some patchy fog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect an ample amount of sunshine today with temperatures into the 80s. It will still be on the sticky side. The humidity will be on the increase through the weekend, as will the temperature. Any showers that try to pop this weekend will be extremely isolated. There's a small chance we'll see a brief thunderstorm heading into Sunday, but it's likely more the exception rather than the rule.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Morning Fog. Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, PM shower southern tier mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.