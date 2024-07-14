Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Warm this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday

Staying warm this evening, and on the warm side for Monday, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 14, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The humidity will ramp up into early next week. True relief from the heat and humidity won't arrive until the middle of the week with a cold front. That should knock temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday.

SUNDAY
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds & starlight, 70

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, t-storms, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App