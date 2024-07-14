Josh's Forecast: Warm this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The humidity will ramp up into early next week. True relief from the heat and humidity won't arrive until the middle of the week with a cold front. That should knock temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday.
SUNDAY
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds & starlight, 70
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, t-storms, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70