Josh's Forecast: Warm this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The humidity will ramp up into early next week. True relief from the heat and humidity won't arrive until the middle of the week with a cold front. That should knock temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday.

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds & starlight, 70

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, t-storms, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70