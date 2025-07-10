Josh's Forecast: Warm and muggy with a shower or gusty thunderstorm into this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm Thursday with a few showers and storms into this evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms south of Buffalo. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s. Partly to mostly sunny for Friday and Saturday with highs 85 to 90 degrees.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Warm, muggy, isolated t-storm, 70s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.