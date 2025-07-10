Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Warm and muggy with a shower or gusty thunderstorm into this evening

Expect building heat and humidity into the weekend with temperatures toying with 90 degrees by Saturday
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 5pm update, July 10, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm Thursday with a few showers and storms into this evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms south of Buffalo. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s. Partly to mostly sunny for Friday and Saturday with highs 85 to 90 degrees.

THURSDAY
EVENING: Warm, muggy, isolated t-storm, 70s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 90.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App