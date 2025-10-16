Josh's Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine with a cool breeze this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clear and frosty again tonight with temperatures again dropping into the 30s, especially across the Southern Tier.

Clouds will be on the increase across the area on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warm front will move through the area early Saturday bringing a few showers to the region. The rain chance will be much higher Sunday afternoon.

THURSDAY.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, mid 50s.

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clear, frosty cold late, mid 30s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny,mild, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, upper 60s