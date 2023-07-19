Josh's Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine from hilltop to lakeshore today with a pleasant brand of warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather imaginable for July will be ours to enjoy today thanks to an area of High pressure that has built in behind yesterday's cold front. We'll enjoy a rain-free, and pleasantly warm day with no shortage of sunshine. Tonight will be mainly clear, and comfortably cool. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 50s in some spots. Expect a return to unsettled weather and somewhat muggier air Thursday and Friday. All indications at this point suggest plenty of "dry-time" for the weekend, although there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny . Low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. near 80

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon t-storms. Mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: An isolated afternoon t-storm. Mid 70s.

