Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine from hilltop to lakeshore today with a pleasant brand of warmth

Some of summer's finest weather will be ours to enjoy today. Expect low humidity and a high temperature near 80 degrees.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 05:09:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather imaginable for July will be ours to enjoy today thanks to an area of High pressure that has built in behind yesterday's cold front. We'll enjoy a rain-free, and pleasantly warm day with no shortage of sunshine. Tonight will be mainly clear, and comfortably cool. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 50s in some spots. Expect a return to unsettled weather and somewhat muggier air Thursday and Friday. All indications at this point suggest plenty of "dry-time" for the weekend, although there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny . Low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. near 80

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon t-storms. Mid 70s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.
AFTERNOON: An isolated afternoon t-storm. Mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App