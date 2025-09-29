Josh's Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine and a pleasant brand of warmth for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest fall weather imaginable is in store for all of Western New York thanks to High pressure, which guarantees dry weather through the week and into this weekend. A dry cold front will bring a more seasonable airmass around midweek with some risk for nocturnal frost at the higher elevations. Temperatures then climb back above normal later in the week.
TODAY
MORNING: Clear skies, 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, 50s
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, mid 70s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, 50
AFTERNOON: Sunny, cooler, mid 60s