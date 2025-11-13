Josh's Forecast: Unsettled and cool with a few showers of rain mixed with wet snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers of rain and wet snow will persist through the afternoon and into the evening, especially well south and east of Buffalo. Temperatures will never escape the 30s for highs across the S. Tier, while Buffalo should largely be into the 40s. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour making it feel much cooler.

A weak area of high pressure builds in for tomorrow, bringing dry conditions to end the week. The next system arrives on Saturday with rain late in the day. The rain will change to snow as temperatures drop on Sunday.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, mid 40s.

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, a leftover shower, upper 30s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.