Josh's Forecast: Turning wet Saturday with another round of gusty winds late Saturday and early Sunday

High Wind Warning until 10pm Friday for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for winds gusting near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory until 10pm Friday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. Winds will be gusting near 50 miles per hour.

You may have to spend some of your Saturday cleaning up from the wind damage of Friday. Some peak wind gusts were close to 70 mph.

A dry start to your Saturday with rain returning in the afternoon. Rain changes to snow on Sunday with several inches of accumulation expected across the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Winds rapidly diminish, falling temps, 40s/30s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

