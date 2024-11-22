Josh's Forecast: Turning wet for most and wintry for some tonight into Friday

Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties from 6pm today through 12pm Friday. 2-6" of snow expected with the highest amounts over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Expect slippery travel, and use caution.

Winter Weather Advisory for McKean County, PA from 1pm today through 7am Saturday for 3"-7" over higher elevations. Expect slippery travel, and use caution.

Winter Storm WARNING for Potter County, PA. from 4pm Thursday until 4pm Friday for 5"-12" of heavy snow in elevations over 1500Ft. Expect slippery travel, and use caution.

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday, we were in the 60s, and today temps will struggle to get into the mid 40s! A blend of rain and snow has returned to the forecast. Some of you south of Buffalo will need the shovels by Friday afternoon. This snow will be heavy and wet. Snow will accumulate over the higher elevations, mostly above 1,500 feet. Buffalo will see mainly rain and possibly a few few flakes, but nothing will accumulate on Friday. Another system will bring rain and some snow to area on Saturday.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Widespread rain/snow late. Mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.