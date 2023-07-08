Josh's Forecast: Turning unsettled on Sunday with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak wave of Low pressure tracking across the lower Great Lakes has set the stage for an increase in cloud cover and the threat for a few showers on Sunday. Most of the showers come through in the morning and then again one or two thunderstorms could pop late in the afternoon and evening. No washouts though. Drier weather returns for Monday and Tuesday. We can expect an ample amount of sunshine both days with temperatures in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be on the rise for the middle to the end of the week, and it will turn a bit more unsettled as well. Temperatures should be close to the average for this time of year with highs into the lower 80s once again for the middle to the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated Showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

