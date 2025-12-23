Josh's Forecast: Turning somewhat colder, but quiet into the holiday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have a few early overnight spotty rain showers to pass by to our south as a Low pressure system moves through. Heads up for travel on Friday, it'll be a messy day with snow, sleet and ice possible.
TUESDAY
EVENING: Cloudy, spotty drizzle, mid 30s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Few sprinkles. Mid-upper 30s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.