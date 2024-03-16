Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Turning cooler with a passing shower of rain or wet snow for Saint Patrick's Day

Winter will rally early next week with lake flakes flying and colder than normal air returning
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 17:17:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York will see a taste of winter returning into early next week with areas of lake snow, and a chillier breeze. This stands in stark contrast to what we've seen for the month of March so far, which is averaging a whopping 13 to 14 degrees warmer than normal per day. The catalyst for change is a cold front that approaches with showers tonight. Don't be shocked if there are a few leftover showers or even a few flakes early Saint Patrick's Day morning. The bulk of the day is, otherwise, just mostly cloudy, with a brisk westerly breeze.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and brisk spot rain/snow Near 40

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App