Josh's Forecast: Turning cooler with a passing shower of rain or wet snow for Saint Patrick's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York will see a taste of winter returning into early next week with areas of lake snow, and a chillier breeze. This stands in stark contrast to what we've seen for the month of March so far, which is averaging a whopping 13 to 14 degrees warmer than normal per day. The catalyst for change is a cold front that approaches with showers tonight. Don't be shocked if there are a few leftover showers or even a few flakes early Saint Patrick's Day morning. The bulk of the day is, otherwise, just mostly cloudy, with a brisk westerly breeze.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and brisk spot rain/snow Near 40

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.