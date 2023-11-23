Josh's Forecast: Turning colder tonight, and we'll still have a chill for Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect temperatures to drop from the 40s into the 30s tonight thanks to the passage of a cold front. That front will help shift the wind into the northwest with clouds slow to go. Tomorrow brings some sunshine but also a few lake effect snow flurries, thanks to that chillier northwest flow across Lake Ontario. The flakes will only be ornamental in nature: maybe just the thing to put you into the holiday spirit! The weekend looks mainly dry and quiet, until Sunday afternoon, when Low pressure to our west tracks a bit closer to us. That system will ultimately move to our north sending a reinforcing shot of colder air our way and possibly triggering bands of lake effect snow. It's too soon to talk about specifics with regards to intensity and placement of that lake snow, but it is something worth keeping an eye on.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.