Josh's Forecast: Turning a bit more autumnal for Monday with clouds, a few showers, and cooler air

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday may have officially been the first day of fall, but it certainly more the part of summer. Buffalo recorded a high of at least 83 degrees, making it the 14th such day for the month. Don't expect that caliber of warm air to stick around. A front approaches from the west with a wave of Low pressure along it that will send showers our way in time for you to head out the door on Monday morning. There are signs that most of the showers will take place south of Buffalo into the Southern Tier. If timing goes according to plan, the weather for the Bills/Jags game should largely be free of rain, with just a couple of sprinkles. Do expect plenty of clouds though, and temperatures into the 60s for the evening kickoff. Expect the unsettled weather to linger into mid-week. It should dry out for the end of the week and for the weekend with a return to at least some sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. That's what you might call....good timing!

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, 70s in the evening, 60s overnight

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers likely, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clouds linger, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Becoming partly sunny, mid 70s

