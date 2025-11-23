Josh's Forecast: Tranquility continues into Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday offers up a milder day, but also a bit of light rain in spots.

Looking down the road a bit, all indications suggest that some of the coldest air of the season will head south out of Canada in the days following Thanksgiving. It's still WAY too early to get into specifics about snowfall potentials, but we will certainly keep you posted.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, a few showers, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Showers, lower 50s