Josh's Forecast: Tranquil and cooler today with nothing more than a spotty shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few widely scattered showers Expect cooler temperatures in the 70s with a breeze and some sunshine as well. Sunshine returns for both weekend days. And hot weather may return to WNY by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Widely scattered afternoon showers. Mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly Cloudy. Mid-60s

AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers. Lower 80s.