Josh's Forecast: Toasty times for your Friday with temperatures entering record high territory near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some truly toasty times to talk about for your day today with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s along the lake. The record high of 85 for Buffalo set in 1944 on today's date will likely be safe, but certainly will be challenged. Later this afternoon, it will cloud up with a few widely scattered showers developing. Most of the showers should hold off until later tonight. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either. Unsettled weather remains over Western New York through the weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday. We'll be in the 60s on Sunday and dodging more drops, especially during the first half of the day.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid-upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late t-shower chance, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.