Josh's Forecast: The wildfire smoke is back creating air quality issues again for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Western NY through Midnight tonight, as wildfire smoke from Canada has returned. The smoke won't last much beyond Tuesday morning. The forecast remains unsettled for the bulk of this week with more opportunities for scattered showers and a thundery downpours. Expect humidity levels to lower later Tuesday night in the wake of a cold front.

MONDAY

MORNING: Hazy sun. Mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Spotty T-Storms. Near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few T-Showers. mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Isolated T-Showers. near 80

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny Low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. mid 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: 80.