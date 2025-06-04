Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: The warmest weather of the year has arrived

Showers and scattered thundery downpours will return on Thursday
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WESTERN NY 'TIL 11 P.M.

A little more warmth, and a bit more humidity is in store for the afternoon and evening. Expect an ample amount of Hazy sunshine with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon, making it the warmest air we have seen in Buffalo since September.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing showers and thundershowers to the region. Some of the thunderstorms on Thursday could be severe especially across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 70s.

