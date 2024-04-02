Josh's Forecast: The unsettled weather story starts today with periods of rain and a stiff east wind

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A storm system will make its approach Tuesday with areas of rain and a stiff easterly wind. A few thundery downpours will make their way through parts of Western New York enhancing rainfall amounts this evening and later tonight, mainly across the S.Tier. The storm will be a slow mover, sticking around through Wednesday. "Manufactured" cold air will allow some of the rain to mix with and change to snow, which may accumulate in the higher terrain, primarily on the highest hilltops of the Southern Tier by Thursday. Snow flakes stick around into Friday with temperatures well below the average. Improvement is in store heading into the weekend with sunshine returning. The trend is our friend for Eclipse Day, as far as sky conditions are concerned, but it's still a bit too early to make an exact call on cloud cover at the time of the total solar eclipse. Stay tuned!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, near 40

AFTERNOON: Showers, Near 50

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain, higher hill tops switching to snow mid 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow shower, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers. Near 40.